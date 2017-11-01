Bill Belichick says Pats working toward signing Brian Hoyer

Getty Images

When the 49ers released Brian Hoyer to make room for Jimmy Garoppolo, more than one person came to the conclusion that Hoyer’s next stop might be replacing Garoppolo as the backup quarterback in New England.

It looks like that’s where things are headed. The reason to believe that comes from Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

During an appearance on “Zolak & Bertrand” on 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston, Belichick said that the Patriots are “definitely working toward” signing Hoyer. The Patriots have a bye this week so there’s some time to get a deal done before they will be back on the field.

Hoyer signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent out of Michigan State in 2009 and saw action in 13 games over three seasons with the team. He was cut in 2012 and spent time with the Steelers and Cardinals. He made his first NFL start in Arizona and would make 16 more with the Browns over the next two years before moving on to the Texans, Bears and 49ers over the last three years.