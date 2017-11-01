Cam Newton: Feelings on Kelvin Benjamin trade are irrelevant, job is to win

AP

Panthers quarterback Cam Newton offered a comment on Tuesday’s trade of wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin in an Instagram post with a photo of him, Benjamin and former Panthers wideout Joe Webb.

Benjamin joined Webb in Buffalo and Newton’s caption read “Some things you will never understand! Damn I miss my dogs!” That response isn’t one of a player thrilled about a trade, but Newton said Wednesday that his feelings about the trade won’t impact his preparation for the task at hand.

“Obvious emotional connection. But can’t be a distraction for our prep this week. Have to be a professional about it,” Newton said, via Max Henson of the team’s website. “My feelings are irrelevant. We have one job to do – and that’s win football games. I’m up to the task.”

Football is a business and Newton’s far from the first player who has had to continue coming to work after teammates he liked were removed from the roster one way or another. His work this week is focused on finding a way to move to 6-3 by dealing a big loss to their divisional foes from Atlanta.