Cam Newton on Kelvin Benjamin trade: “Some things you will never understand”

Getty Images

On Sunday, Panthers quarterback Cam Newton said that receiver Kelvin Benjamin is someone that Newton would want in his “foxhole.” Now that Benjamin has been traded to a different army, Cam may not be very happy.

Newton has yet to address the media, but (via WCNC.com) he posted on Tuesday a photo of himself with Benjamin and Joe Webb (who also now plays for the Bills) on Instagram with this message: “Some things you will never understand! Damn I miss my dogs!”

G.M. Marty Hurney said on WFNZ in Charlotte on Wednesday that Newton wasn’t informed of the trade before it happened. While no team has an obligation to do that, the Panthers have a history of tiptoeing at time around Cam. The notion that they’d trade one of his foxhole guys without telling Newton in advance is a little odd, to say the least.

It’s also more than a little odd for a playoff contender to trade a current asset without a current return. As Darin Gantt of PFT explained on Wednesday’s PFT Live, however, Hurney is more of a fast-receiver and not a tall-receiver guy. So with Devin Funchess and Kelvin Benjamin both on the roster, the one with the $8.5 million salary in 2018 was deemed to be expendable.