Cam Newton on Kelvin Benjamin trade: “Some things you will never understand”

Posted by Mike Florio on November 1, 2017, 10:40 AM EDT
Getty Images

On Sunday, Panthers quarterback Cam Newton said that receiver Kelvin Benjamin is someone that Newton would want in his “foxhole.” Now that Benjamin has been traded to a different army, Cam may not be very happy.

Newton has yet to address the media, but (via WCNC.com) he posted on Tuesday a photo of himself with Benjamin and Joe Webb (who also now plays for the Bills) on Instagram with this message: “Some things you will never understand! Damn I miss my dogs!”

G.M. Marty Hurney said on WFNZ in Charlotte on Wednesday that Newton wasn’t informed of the trade before it happened. While no team has an obligation to do that, the Panthers have a history of tiptoeing at time around Cam. The notion that they’d trade one of his foxhole guys without telling Newton in advance is a little odd, to say the least.

It’s also more than a little odd for a playoff contender to trade a current asset without a current return. As Darin Gantt of PFT explained on Wednesday’s PFT Live, however, Hurney is more of a fast-receiver and not a tall-receiver guy. So with Devin Funchess and Kelvin Benjamin both on the roster, the one with the $8.5 million salary in 2018 was deemed to be expendable.

25 responses to “Cam Newton on Kelvin Benjamin trade: “Some things you will never understand”

  3. No one is expendable in a playoff race. Injuries happen in every game. If you want to cut salary, do it in the offseason. There are half a dozen teams that would drool over the opportunity to have Kelvin Benjamin for $8.5 million, including my Chicago Bears. Unless he was sleeping with Cam’s wife, there is no justification for making that trade at this time.

  5. it’s never about Cam’s teammates anyway, it’s about Cam.
    ——-
    Perhaps this time it’s all about the Benjamin’s.

  7. yea devin funchess is alrite but during the saints game, saints corner Ken Crawley rode Benjamin into the ground and nearly broke the receivers back, knocking him out the game. ANd Funchess didnt do nothing after that the saints shut that attack down.
    So Just cuz hes tall doesnt make him the same player as Benjamin.
    This NFC South race is lit, either were all the best teams in the nfl or were gonna see 1 of the 3 big dogs collapse. My bet is the Falcons collapse, saints get the 3 seed and carolina comes in as the 6 seed and gets rocked in the Dome during the WC round.

  8. It’s a results business, either in wins or ticket sales. It’s not a gathering of friends.

  9. I’m a giants fan, in the future we have an unbelievably hard decision on odell, having Benjamin would’ve softened the public blowback when we don’t resign odell because he illegedly hasn’t been acting in the giant way. Then again we don’t have an o-line or a coach with any sense so maybe our problems are deeper. Oh and also, Reese is our GM.

  10. Trade didn’t really make much sense on its surface as it hurts Carolina in the interim, but may work out long term if they can draft someone or package the pick for future trade. Again though, it brings no value in the interim.

  16. Carolina is the only threat to the Saints in the division, and they beat them once already. ATL will continue to slide (Got lucky last weekend with ANOTHER 10 sec runoff rule) and Tampa is a mess. So you trade a WR1 with nothing in return for the current season. Head Scratcher to say the least

  17. If this was a move to save money by the Panthers someone needs to be exposed and canned. You don’t do this if your building a championship culture. Some of these front office people are people I would NEVER want in a foxhole with me because they are spineless.

  18. 1) how do you make moves like this without at least warning your franchise QB?
    2) Why is Hurney even back in the building?
    3) Do they realize that Buffalo is a different team–why is this pipeline open so much
    SMH!!!

  21. It’s easy to understand. Carolina got fleeced by their former assistant GM and current Bills GM, Brandon Beane. Welcome to Buffalo Benji!

  24. I always assume that the team has a non football issue when these kinds of moves happen. Could be money or locker room conflict.

