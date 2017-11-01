Cowboys say they can’t change mindset or plays without Ezekiel Elliott

Getty Images

Things will obviously change for the Cowboys without Ezekiel Elliott.

But they have to say they won’t, regardless.

While their star running back remains in legal limbo (his six-game suspension is on for the moment, pending appeal), the rest of the team is going to carry more of a burden

“It really doesn’t,” right guard Zack Martin said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “We’re going to run the exact same plays. Everyone is going to know what we’re running and it’s just whether or not we can execute for these guys to make plays.”

That’s fine to say, but there’s obviously a dropoff from Elliott to guys such as Rod Smith and Alfred Morris and Darren McFadden, whether they want to acknowledge it or not.

“We’ve got some good backs in our room,” Smith said. “We’re still confident, our team is confident. We’re going to go out there and do what we do. If one guy goes down, it’s next man up. That’s how you’ve got to look at it. You hate to see your boy going through this, but we still have his back, still support him. He wants us to keep the ball rolling so we’re definitely going to do that. . . .

“We ain’t worried about that. We’re going to do the same thing we did last week, just a different number.”

And perhaps different results, though they can’t acknowledge that part of it now.