Cowboys say they can’t change mindset or plays without Ezekiel Elliott

Posted by Darin Gantt on November 1, 2017, 8:31 AM EDT
Things will obviously change for the Cowboys without Ezekiel Elliott.

But they have to say they won’t, regardless.

While their star running back remains in legal limbo (his six-game suspension is on for the moment, pending appeal), the rest of the team is going to carry more of a burden

“It really doesn’t,” right guard Zack Martin said, via Jon Machota of the Dallas Morning News. “We’re going to run the exact same plays. Everyone is going to know what we’re running and it’s just whether or not we can execute for these guys to make plays.”

That’s fine to say, but there’s obviously a dropoff from Elliott to guys such as Rod Smith and Alfred Morris and Darren McFadden, whether they want to acknowledge it or not.

“We’ve got some good backs in our room,” Smith said. “We’re still confident, our team is confident. We’re going to go out there and do what we do. If one guy goes down, it’s next man up. That’s how you’ve got to look at it. You hate to see your boy going through this, but we still have his back, still support him. He wants us to keep the ball rolling so we’re definitely going to do that. . . .

“We ain’t worried about that. We’re going to do the same thing we did last week, just a different number.”

And perhaps different results, though they can’t acknowledge that part of it now.

  4. I love how all the “experts” are predicting a total Cowboys collapse. Not going to happen. This team is built with a solid foundation, starting with the oline and the now emerging dline. And have more than enough options on offense, including above average rb depth. The Cowboys have planned for this type of situation, and although you’de prefer Zeke to carry the rock, there are more than adequate options available.

  5. sportoficionado says:
    November 1, 2017 at 9:08 am
    I love how all the "experts" are predicting a total Cowboys collapse. Not going to happen. This team is built with a solid foundation, starting with the oline and the now emerging dline. And have more than enough options on offense, including above average rb depth. The Cowboys have planned for this type of situation, and although you'de prefer Zeke to carry the rock, there are more than adequate options available.

    ———-

    They collapsed decades ago. When was the last time they won anything relevant?

  6. Didn’t McFadden put up 1,087 yards in 10 starts in ’15 behind that O-line? All they were missing was a good QB since Romo went down and now they have one. Not gonna go out on a limb and say they’d be as good without Elliott cause I believe there may be a drop off but I don’t see it being an extreme drop off

  7. @nhpats:
    November 1, 2017 at 8:59 am
    “So they plan to continue to go one-and-done in the postseason?
    got it.”

    LOL!
    You mean you now think they’re Going to The Playoffs?
    LOL! Good luck w yer Pats.

