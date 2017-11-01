Dak Prescott: Cowboys’ expectations remain same without Ezekiel Elliott

Getty Images

The Cowboys have prepared for weeks to play without Ezekiel Elliott. That doesn’t make it any easier.

They practiced without their star running back Wednesday, the reality setting in that without a legal Hail Mary, the Cowboys likely will play without Elliott on Sunday.

“I mean, my expectations for this team are high regardless of who is at running back, who is at receiver, who is at offensive line,” quarterback Dak Prescott said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “My expectation is that I know these guys in this locker room, the guys I go to work with each and every day. I know their potential. I know what they and we can do together. My expectations don’t change.”

The NFL announced Elliott’s six-game suspension Aug. 11, but he played the first seven games with favorable court rulings. That changed Monday when he was denied an injunction blocking the suspension. His final attempt at further delaying the suspension is in the hands of the Second Circuit Court of Appeals.

“It is what it is,” Prescott said. “It happened. I know he’s looking forward; he’s moving forward. He’s put that all behind him. He’s going to do the best he can to have his body and his mind ready to go when he returns.”

Prescott and Elliott have exchanged texts this week.

“Just telling him we got his back, supporting him, and he had a couple of words for me,” Prescott said. “I was just letting him know we support him. He obviously feels bad with the ruling coming down, but just letting him know I’ve got his back; this team’s got his back. He was just telling me ‘Just go play ball.’”