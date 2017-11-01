Dez Bryant added to Cowboys’ injury report

Getty Images

The Cowboys added wide receiver Dez Bryant to their injury report with a knee injury. He was limited in practice Wednesday.

Bryant’s knee issue, though, isn’t a concern to the Cowboys as they expect him to play Sunday against the Chiefs.

Starting defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, who leads the NFL with 10.5 sacks, was limited with a calf injury, and starting defensive tackle Maliek Collins was limited with a foot injury.

Starting left tackle Tyron Smith (back/hip), rookie cornerback Chidobe Awuzie (hamstring), kicker Dan Bailey (right groin) and wide receiver Cole Beasley (concussion) did not practice.