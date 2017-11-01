E.J. Gaines to miss second straight game for Bills

Getty Images

The Bills were without a pair of starting defensive backs agains the Raiders last Sunday and they’ll be down at least one of them for Thursday night’s game against the Jets.

The team released their final injury report for that game on Wednesday and cornerback E.J. Gaines has been ruled out for the second week in a row due to a hamstring injury. Gaines was injured in the Week Seven win over the Buccaneers and the Bills went with Shareece Wright, Tre'Davious White and Leonard Johnson against the Raiders.

Safety Jordan Poyer also sat out against Oakland, but he’s listed as questionable this week. Poyer is dealing with a knee injury and was listed as a full participant in Wednesday’s walkthrough practice.

Tight end Charles Clay is out for a third straight game after having knee surgery. Linebacker Ramon Humber is listed as questionable with a thumb injury to round out the group of players with injury designations for Thursday.