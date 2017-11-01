Eagles promote Nate Sudfeld from practice squad

Getty Images

The Eagles have added a third quarterback to their active roster.

The team announced that Nate Sudfeld has been elevated from the practice squad on Wednesday. Defensive tackle Justin Hamilton has been waived in a corresponding move.

Neither Carson Wentz nor Nick Foles is dealing with any reported injury, so the reason for Sudfeld’s promotion may be tied to interest from another team in signing him to their active roster. There’s now word on what team that might be, but trades and injuries have shuffled the deck at quarterback for more than a few teams in recent weeks.

Sudfeld was a sixth-round pick in Washington last year and spent the whole season on the 53-man roster, but was never active for any games. He signed to the Eagles practice squad after going unclaimed on waivers in early September.