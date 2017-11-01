Fritz Pollard Alliance has no issue with Panthers’ timing on full-time G.M. hire

AP

Marty Hurney still has “interim” in front of his job title, and it will remain that way until at least June, PFT reported earlier Wednesday.

The Fritz Pollard Alliance doesn’t have an issue with the timing of the team’s full-time General Manager hire, with assurances from the Panthers that they will adhere to the Rooney Rule, said John Wooten, chairman of the alliance. The Rooney Rule requires teams to interview a minority candidate for head coaching and senior football operations jobs.

“The front office situation is a little different than coaching,” Wooten said of the team’s timing. “Typically, most teams change coaches in January, but most front office people are in until at least the draft. That’s fine.

“They’re aware what our position is.”

The Rooney Rule doesn’t apply to interim jobs, so the Panthers replaced Dave Gettleman with Hurney in July without interviewing a minority candidate. Hurney will remain in charge through free agency and the draft before Carolina hires a full-time G.M.

“Marty is our interim General Manager. Part of his responsibility is to identify and target potential candidates,” Panthers spokesman Steven Drummond said in a statement.

Wooten said the Fritz Pollard Alliance has a good relationship with Hurney and the Panthers and trusts their sincerity in considering minority candidates for the full-time job.

“That’s why we didn’t in any way bring up a discussion about it, because we allow interim head coaches to be present all the time, so why shouldn’t we allow an interim General Manager?” Wooten said. “They will do the right thing.”