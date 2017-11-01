Full practices for Jay Cutler, DeVante Parker on Wednesday

Getty Images

Quarterback Jay Cutler remains on track to return to the lineup against the Raiders on Sunday night after missing last Thursday’s drubbing at the hands of the Ravens due to a chest injury.

It looks like there’s a good chance that one of the team’s top wideouts will be back in the lineup as well. DeVante Parker was listed as a full participant in Wednesday’s practice. Parker has missed the last three games with an ankle injury.

Cutler was also a full participant and coach Adam Gase said after the Ravens game that he will start at quarterback as long as he’s cleared medically.

Defensive end William Hayes, who has a hamstring injury, was the only player to miss practice for the Dolphins. Defensive end Andre Branch was limited by a groin injury.