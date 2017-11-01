Geragos thinks Kaepernick will be signed within 10 days

Getty Images

Colin Kaepernick continues to be unemployed, but his lawyer continues to think that will change.

Appearing on The Adam Carolla Show, attorney Mark Geragos said he believes Kaepernick will sign with another NFL team soon.

“I think within the next 10 days somebody will sign him,” Geragos said, via BleacherReport.com. “I think somebody’s gonna sign him. I think the NFL has to come to their senses, and realize every day that goes by just proves the collusion case even more.”

Though Geragos didn’t predict when Kaepernick would be signed during a Saturday visit to the PFT PM podcast, Geragos did explain that the collusion that first manifested itself in March continues since Kaepernick remains unsigned. The clumsy effort in Cleveland to trade for Bengals quarterback A.J. McCarron arguably provides the latest evidence of it, since it shows that the Browns — who were interested in trading for Kaepernick a year ago but who have plunged their heads in to the sand about him in 2017 — aren’t sold on their current quarterbacks corps and hope to upgrade on the fly.

But instead of signing Kaepernick, the pick-hoarding Browns were going to send a second- and third-rounder to Cincinnati. And now that they didn’t get McCarron, the Browns apparently are going to continue to ignore Kaepernick.

Or maybe they won’t. Maybe the current Commissioner will offer the 2019 draft to Cleveland in exchange for bringing the collusion case to an end. That’s what the last Commissioner would have done.