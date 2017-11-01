Geragos thinks Kaepernick will be signed within 10 days

Posted by Mike Florio on November 1, 2017, 6:21 AM EDT
Colin Kaepernick continues to be unemployed, but his lawyer continues to think that will change.

Appearing on The Adam Carolla Show, attorney Mark Geragos said he believes Kaepernick will sign with another NFL team soon.

“I think within the next 10 days somebody will sign him,” Geragos said, via BleacherReport.com. “I think somebody’s gonna sign him. I think the NFL has to come to their senses, and realize every day that goes by just proves the collusion case even more.”

Though Geragos didn’t predict when Kaepernick would be signed during a Saturday visit to the PFT PM podcast, Geragos did explain that the collusion that first manifested itself in March continues since Kaepernick remains unsigned. The clumsy effort in Cleveland to trade for Bengals quarterback A.J. McCarron arguably provides the latest evidence of it, since it shows that the Browns — who were interested in trading for Kaepernick a year ago but who have plunged their heads in to the sand about him in 2017 — aren’t sold on their current quarterbacks corps and hope to upgrade on the fly.

But instead of signing Kaepernick, the pick-hoarding Browns were going to send a second- and third-rounder to Cincinnati. And now that they didn’t get McCarron, the Browns apparently are going to continue to ignore Kaepernick.

Or maybe they won’t. Maybe the current Commissioner will offer the 2019 draft to Cleveland in exchange for bringing the collusion case to an end. That’s what the last Commissioner would have done.

32 responses to “Geragos thinks Kaepernick will be signed within 10 days

  1. Nobody wants a part time QB. It showed that once defenses figure him out, which the NFL does, he can’t read defenses or pass accurately. Plus he brings off the field baggage; believe his lawyer is begging now.

  2. There is no collusion case to make and his lawyer is incorrect.

    Kaep isn’t worth the cost of bringing him on board to a team yet (if ever). His value to a potential employer when fully examined to include his actions when not playing are evaluated to be less than the outlay it would cost to secure his ‘services’. As the year shortens perhaps a team’s calculus may change, but I hope not.

    It’s not that hard to figure out, he was beaten out of a job, and then in a huff walked away from a contract worth 14 million dollars to backup a starter but the SJWs in the crowd want to conveniently bush those facts aside.

    That is on him nobody else. And he’s not that good a QB anyway.

    Let him perform his actions on his own time.

  3. Why is this news? On another note, this just in Terrell Owens thinks he will be signed this week also..

  6. Kapernick signed within 10 days? Sure! In the CFL maybe. Not a chance any NFL “Owner” wants to deal with the backlash from the fans for signing him.

  7. You think Tebow was a three-ring circus…wait until Kap is signed. God help that coach who has to answer questions every single day about why CK isn’t getting more playing time.

  11. It would serve Kaepernick right if the Browns were to sign him.

    And if he doesn’t agree to the league minimum offer – his collusion case goes out the window.

    Another plausible alternative would be a league minimum offer from the Packers.

    It would be fun to watch him run around behind that Oline. His Castro shirt will go over real well in flyover country.

  12. A singular team not going after Kaep doesn’t prove collusion. Every team in the NFL not going after Kaep doesn’t prove collusion. What would prove collusion is documentation or communication showing the teams deciding to collectively refuse to sign him. As of this point this is zero, zero evidence of that.
    Logically this guy is the most polarizing player the NFL has seen in a long time. He is a PR nightmare. He is also not a sure bet to be a starter. He was average in San Fran in a system built for him and is likley to be much less effective trying to learn a new offense in a new system. On top of the fact that he had a contract and terminated it himself. His lawyer is just running his own PR campaign now and grasping at straws for his client. The fact that he says, “look! Collusion!” everytime an owner breathes now is pretty telling. I think what it tells us it’s he has zero real proof of collusion…

  15. I’m neither a Kaepernick hater nor an apologist. But I doubt that even Geragos can believe his own words here – this is clearly an attorney creating what he thinks is leverage in the press. Certain owners are definitely playing into his hands, though. They’re digging so deep in the QB barrel, I’m surprised no one has tried talking Warren Moon out of his AARP retirement years.

  16. I’m sick of this, if anyone of us “working folk” decided to act out on our first ammendment rights during work hours, 9-10 of us would be sent home to think about it or be fired. There are consequences for doing this while employed, and the NfL teams have a right not to sign him if they don’t want the media circus that will go with it

    But here is my real complain, when he first sat for the anthem, he was sitting because he wasn’t starting, he was acting like a bratty little leaguer who didn’t get his way. When he was confronted about it, he had to come up with something besides saying, “im a brat”.

    NFL owners should not be forced by the courts to determine A make up of a team.

    No wonder viewership is dropping!!!

  18. Perhaps the Browns would rather lose games then fans
    Cleveland is a blue collar town full of americas who respect the flag and have no love for those who do not

    CK is bad for business and not good enough to get over his behavior

  19. At one point I’m sure a lot of team would want him. Then his play deteriorated to such a point that he was benched in favor of Gabbert and there’s ZERO doubt that was due to his play on the field.

    Once that happened he suddenly discovered social activism and has (right/wrong) created a massive distraction for the league. It has ZERO to do with football.

    It’s not collusion to not want him on your team now when you did in the past.
    The same way a person wouldn’t want Kevin Spacey to babysit their kids today whereas they may have been ok with it 6 weeks ago. New things come to light, behaviors change, PERFORMANCE changes. That’s not collusion.

  21. It’s not collusion when 32 individuals independently recognize a pile of steaming dung on the sidewalk and each person then has sense enough to disregard it.

  23. It would surprise me if this happened. I think he sacrificed his career doing what he did. It would shock me if any team did considering the circus that it brings. He did make it to the SB but he is in large part a gimmick qb. I think he has the talent to be on a roster but I don’t know about being a starter. The read option except for a few guys had largely died out in the NFL and now we have guys like Wentz and Goff that are rising up throwing in the pocket. I do however think the qb play in the NFL has been poor enough to at least give consideration but again Its unlikely.

  28. Kaepernick was living the American dream but threw it away to live the Socialist dream. It is a good lesson for anyone with the dignity to take responsibility for themselves rather than blaming society for their bad decisions.

  29. In my opinion Kaepernick is a fool and has the worldview of a naive college freshman. But here are some things he did NOT do:

    Collude with an enemy state
    Defend White Supremacists
    Insult a Gold Star family
    Insult an American War hero Congressman

    If his presence on an NFL roster upsets you more than Trump’s presence in the White House , you have the right to have that opinion. But it would be a bad one .

  31. oh ok…a completely unbiased and informed opinion on the matter.
    uhm mr lawyer guy…that is not going to happen. and everyone knows you are lying because your lips are moving

