Giants add defensive end to fill Janoris Jenkins’ roster spot

The Giants will be back on the field against the Rams this Sunday after a bye in Week Eight, but cornerback Janoris Jenkins won’t be joining them.

Jenkins was suspended by the team indefinitely on Tuesday for failing to report back to work after the end of the bye, which leaves them down a starting cornerback for their next game. They opted against using Jenkins’ roster spot to add a cornerback to the team, however.

The Giants announced on Wednesday that they have promoted defensive end Jordan Williams from the practice squad. Williams entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2015 and played one game for the Dolphins that year. He has also spent time on the Jets’ practice squad.

With Jenkins out, the Giants will have Eli Apple, Ross Cockrell and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, who served a team-issued suspension of his own, as their top cornerbacks.