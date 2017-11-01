Harrison Butker named AFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

The Chiefs did a good piece of business, for picking a kicker off the discard pile during the season.

Rookie Harrison Butker was named AFC special teams player of the week, after hitting all five of his field goal attempts in Monday’s win over the Broncos.

It was his second five-field goal game since joining the Chiefs as an injury replacement for Cairo Santos, and he’s now 18-of-19 since joining them.

The Panthers took him in the seventh round out of Georgia Tech, and kept him on the active roster for a week of the regular season along with veteran Graham Gano. But when injuries cropped up, they let him go, and the Chiefs were happy to find him.