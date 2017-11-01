It’s the 16th anniversary of PFT

PFTPM

On November 1, 2001, we flipped the switch on what would become ProFootballTalk.com. Sixteen years later, here we are. Wherever that is.

A lot has happened since the lights first came on, and the hamsters first started powering the Commodore 64s that powered the old-school web portal. For the first few years, PFT was a $50-per-month hobby. Eventually, I made enough to buy a pinball machine. In the fifth years of the site’s existence, along came Sprint as the presenting sponsor — and I knew at that point that eventually this would be my full-time gig.

Eventually arrived three years later, when NBC made us an offer that for several months we tried to refuse. Eight years after that, we just keep moving forward, through the highs and lows and ups and downs of the greatest sport on the planet, with the brand spreading to NBC Sports Radio, NBCSN, multiple podcasts, and NBC’s Football Night in America and Sunday Night Football.

Along the way, PFT spawned a spinoff of sorts, with PFT Commenter (who continues to conceal his true identity) starting as a Twitter presence and becoming the co-host of one of the most popular sports podcasts around, Pardon My Take.

And so, for Wednesday’s edition of the PFT PM podcast, PFT Commenter made an appearance. You can hear it below.

Thanks as always for spending some of your time with us over the first 16 years of our existence. Hopefully, we’ll be around for at least a few more.