Jadeveon Clowney on Duane Brown deal: “Of course, everybody was upset”

Texans players aren’t happy. Again.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney said what most of them were probably thinking, regarding the trade of left tackle Duane Brown to the Seahawks, on the heels of owner Bob McNair’s comments last week.

Then again, Brown wanting out of a new deal was nothing new, as he held out all offseason and just returned last week. But now the Texans are left with another open wound.

“Of course, everybody was upset,” Clowney said, via Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle. “He’s a great leader, but we don’t have anything to do with it. We got to go out and fight with the guys that are here. We’re getting ready for the Colts this week.”

Brown missed the first six games, and lost $3.8 million in game checks during his holdout, and was vocal in his displeasure with McNair’s “inmates running the prison” comment. So being shipped to the Seahawks for draft picks wasn’t surprising to them, even if it was disappointing to his friends.

“Duane’s situation, it’s a personal situation,” cornerback Johnathan Joseph said. “It was something personal to him. Him being traded, it’s obviously something he was pushing for and they made it happen. That’s part of football.

“It’s part of the NFL. It’s business. That’s why they have the NFL trade deadline and there are transactions. Guys in this locker room understand it. Duane Brown understands it.”

Of course, it’s hard to argue the deal makes the Texans better now, but it was apparent they didn’t see eye-to-eye on his economic value long before he and the owner didn’t see eye-to-eye on labor relations.

The Texans will replace him in the lineup, again, with Chris Clark.