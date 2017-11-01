Jags teammates look for Marcell Dareus to help against the run

Getty Images

With Calais Campbell, Yannick Ngakoue, Dante Fowler and Malik Jackson on the roster, defensive line wasn’t an obvious need for the Jaguars, but they made a move for Bills defensive tackle Marcell Dareus late last week all the same.

Jackson said his initial thought was that the trade was a sign the team wasn’t happy with his play, but that taking a step back allowed him to “see what the team needs and what we’re lacking.” One thing they are lacking is good numbers against the run, where they are allowing opposing backs a league-high 5.2 yards per carry and where Campbell believes Dareus can help.

“I like this trade a lot,” Campbell said, via the Florida Times-Union. “I’ve studied [Dareus’] game since he came into the league [in 2011]. I always thought of him as a great player. He’s really good against both the run and the pass. One thing that I think is underappreciated is that he’s always around the ball in the run game. He has been clogging up holes and handling business for years.”

Even with their issues against the run, the Jaguars rank first in points allowed and sixth in yards allowed this season. If they are able to shore things up in that area with Dareus’ help, the trade will go down as a successful one.