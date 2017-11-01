Jalen Mills named NFC defensive player of the week

Getty Images

Eagles cornerback Jalen Mills gets targeted a lot.

Last week, he made a team pay for it.

Mills was named NFC defensive player of the week, after his interception return for a touchdown for the Eagles in shutting down the 49ers.

The 2016 seventh-rounder is turning into a more consistent player for the Eagles, and has three interceptions on the season, partly because he’s the corner teams choose to throw at.

For a team that will have to rely on defense more as the season progresses (in light of left tackle Jason Peters‘ season-ending injury), having him making plays certainly helps.