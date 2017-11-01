Jameis Winston set to practice on Wednesday

Posted by Josh Alper on November 1, 2017, 12:15 PM EDT
Getty Images

The Buccaneers have held quarterback Jameis Winston out of practice the last two Wednesdays due to the right shoulder injury he suffered in their Week Six loss to the Cardinals, but they’re trying a different approach this week.

Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times reports that Winston will take part in the team’s first practice of this week. Winston also skipped Thursday practices the last two weeks before working on Fridays, but Stroud reports the team felt his timing was off against the Panthers last Sunday and that he’d benefit from throwing more leading into this weekend’s matchup with the Saints.

The shift in practice work suggests that the Buccaneers aren’t worried about Winston aggravating his shoulder injury in the days leading up to the game. Coach Dirk Koetter said after their Week Seven loss to Buffalo that Winston aggravated the injury during the game and it was enough of a concern against Carolina that Koetter said he thought about pulling the quarterback after a hit to the shoulder, but any talk of sitting him down appears to have been nothing more than that.

Winston had a strong game against the Bills, but was 21-of-38 with two interceptions in the loss to Carolina.

Permalink 3 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

3 responses to “Jameis Winston set to practice on Wednesday

  1. The Bucs may be concerned that if they sit JW, the bucs will start to play well and even win and turn the fans against him…

    JW just played his 14th multiple turnovers game (only Bortles has more of the young qbs)…. JW is irresponsible with the ball, overthrows, underthrows, irratic throws, crazy being tackled throws… Not worth a multi-million dollar contract..

  2. Love the comment above. It’s like this person has never ever watched an NFL game before this year. I wonder what he would do if he checked out the list of Hall of Fame QB’s and their the amount of turnovers they have?

    Can you imagine what tyelee would have done to:
    Peyton Manning when he threw 28 and again 23?
    George Blanda when he threw 42?
    Eli Manning when he threw 27 and then again 25?
    Terry Bradshaw when he threw 24?
    Ben Roethlisberger when he threw 23?
    Drew Brees when he threw 22?

    Nah…let’s not focus on those…let’s hammer the 23 year old who threw 18 and then 15. That makes sense right? Even though Winston threw for more yards and TD’s that all of the above while throwing less picks…let’s call him out. Good stuff

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!