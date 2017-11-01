Jay Ajayi: I view myself as a “team guy”

Getty Images

Jay Ajayi departed Miami with reports that he had locker room issues. He arrived in Philadelphia, addressing them by calling himself a “team guy.”

“Those are the criticisms that are out there,” Ajayi said, via Matt Lombardo of NJ Advance Media. “I can only speak on how I view myself. I view myself as a team guy. I’m excited to be here. I’m an Eagle. I’m excited for this opportunity. That stuff, at the end of the day, is in the past. I woke up today as a Philadelphia Eagle. I’m very excited about that.”

The Eagles have a veteran locker room, as Lombardo points out, with LeGarrette Blount, Malcolm Jenkins, Lane Johnson and Chris Long among others. That should help Ajayi fit in.

Shortly after the trade, quarterback Carson Wentz welcomed Ajayi in a text message. He and the Eagles are happy to have Ajayi, and Ajayi can’t wait to play with Wentz, arguably the league’s first-half MVP.

“Just having a chance to be around him today, and from watching his game throughout this season, you can tell Carson is a special guy,” Ajayi said. “He has a special talent. I’m excited to be in the backfield with him, and however they want to use me on this offense, I’m excited.”