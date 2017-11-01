Joe Flacco focused on Titans, not Kiko Alonso’s punishment

AP

Ravens coach John Harbaugh said earlier this week that quarterback Joe Flacco is no longer experiencing symptoms from the concussion he sustained on a hit from Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso in last Thursday’s game and Flacco confirmed he’s feeling good after practicing with the team on Wednesday.

Flacco said he expects to play Sunday and that he’s spending the week focused on getting ready to match up with the Titans. That means he’s not spending much time thinking about the league’s decision not to suspend Alonso for the hit, which was penalized during the game.

“I’ve got bigger things to worry about than whether guys are suspended or not. I’m getting ready for the Titans,” Flacco said, via Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun.

Media members attending Ravens practice on Wednesday reported that Flacco didn’t look limited while going through drills at the open portion of practice. Two more days of that and there won’t be any doubt about where Flacco will be come Sunday.