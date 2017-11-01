John Fox: Zach Miller “progressing well” after surgery

AP

Bears tight end Zach Miller remains in a New Orleans hospital, but Bears coach John Fox gave a positive update on Tuesday after the surgery which may have saved his left leg.

And players are reaching from across the aisle to keep his spirits up.

“He’s progressing well,” Fox said, via Jeff Dickerson of ESPN.com. “I think he’s with his family and there’s been a lot of people [who have reached] out from around the league. [There’s supposed to have] been some Saints players heading by today, so again, he’s progressing well.”

Miller suffered a dislocated kneecap when falling in the end zone (officials overruled the touchdown, for some reason), and the Bears athletic training staff immediately realized it was beyond the normal knee injury.

He was rushed to the hospital and diagnosed with a torn popliteal artery, and ESPN’s Chris Mortensen said his source told him the artery was “shredded from above the knee joint to below the knee” by the surgeons. They performed a vein graft procedure to keep the blood flow. Miller also has orthopedic damage, but the obvious concern is obviously in keeping the leg.

“Not being a doctor, but the feedback I’ve gotten is the initial concern was the artery and I didn’t hear much other than that, so from a prognosis standpoint, . . .” Fox said. “I don’t want to delve too deep into specifics, but that was a big concern and they addressed it, and like I said, he’s progressing well.”

While he may have a long road to play football again, the early news is good for his health as a human being.