JuJu Smith-Schuster named AFC offensive player of the week

AP

It’s a shame there’s not a monetary award for winning AFC offensive player of the month.

Because JuJu Smith-Schuster could use his for a new bike lock.

The Steelers rookie responded to having his bike stolen last week by turning in a huge game against the Lions.

Smith-Schuster had seven catches for 193 yards, including a 97-yard touchdown which was the straw that broke the Lions’ back after a a goal-line stop by his defensive teammates.

While the big play inflates the average, he has already shown he can be a big part of the team’s big-play offense, and his contributions could directly affect the future of Martavis Bryant as well.