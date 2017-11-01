Marcus Mariota has his mobility back

Getty Images

Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota played the past two games, but he wasn’t himself. While he threw for 306 and 203 in victories over the Colts and Browns respectively, he had only three total carries for 8 yards.

In the first four games, Mariota had 20 carries for 79 yards.

Mariota has returned from the bye week with his left hamstring all healed up.

“I don’t think about my hamstring; I can’t when you’re out there,” Mariota said, via Terry McCormick of titaninsider.com. “With that being said, I just go out there, and if there’s an opportunity to run, I’ll do it. If [I’ve] got to get outside of the pocket and make a throw, I’ll do it. When it’s all said and done, I’ll just do whatever is best for the team.”

Coach Mike Mularkey indicated Mariota has no restrictions on him in practice this week.

“I think [having his hamstring fully healed] will be good for him,” Mularkey said. “That’s one thing to take off of his mind, off his plate. I think it’ll help his time clock, body clock of having to get rid of the ball quicker than he thinks. You know what a threat he can be if he’s got any space to run, if he can.”