Martellus Bennett has nothing to say after retirement post

Getty Images

After suggesting over the weekend he planned to retire after the season, Packers tight end Martellus Bennett suddenly has nothing to say.

Via Ryan Wood of the Green Bay Press Gazette, Bennett declined to be interviewed in the Packers locker room.

Asked if he would speak to the media at any point this week, the veteran tight end said, “Probably not.” Pressed on why he wouldn’t speak, Bennett said, “Nothing to talk about.” Asked what moved him to consider retirement at the end of the year, he raid: “Life.”

Perhaps he felt his Instagram post Saturday would suffice, though it left wiggle room for him.

“After conversations with my family I’m pretty sure these next 8 games will be the conclusion of my NFL career,” he wrote. “To everyone who has poured themselves and time into my life and career. These next games are for you. Thank you.”

That news came as a surprise to the Packers, who signed Bennett to a three-year, $21 million contract this offseason.

“Any time comments are made,” Packers coach Mike McCarthy said, “you should probably speak to the individual. I’m not going to speak on anybody’s future plans and so forth. But there’ll be a point to sit down and talk to Marty.”

It’s possible Bennett will reconsider. If he retires, he’d owe the Packers $4.2 million of the $6.3 million signing bonus he received this offseason.