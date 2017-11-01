Mike Pouncey says Dolphins got the message from the Jay Ajayi trade

Getty Images

The Dolphins got chewed out by coach Adam Gase after Thursday’s loss, and then running back Jay Ajayi got sent packing. Dolphins center Mike Pouncey says the rest of the team got the message.

Pouncey said today that the locker room understands Gase means business, and players who want to remain in Miami had better buy in to what he’s doing.

“He said, ‘This is where we’re at, this is where we’re going to go; if you’re not on board, you’re going to be the hell out of there,’” Pouncey said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Multiple Dolphins players said they were surprised Ajayi was traded, and Pouncey didn’t sound thrilled about it, even if he understands why the decision was made.

“It sucks. It could be any one of us. Jay was really good to us,” Pouncey said.

And Gase has let the team know that other really good players could be sent packing as well, if they’re not buying into his expectations.