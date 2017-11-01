Morris Claiborne, Muhammad Wilkerson questionable for Thursday night

AP

Neither cornerback Morris Claiborne nor defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson was listed as a participant at any of the three Jets practices this week, but the team isn’t ruling them out of Thursday night’s game against the Bills.

The Jets turned in their injury designations on Wednesday afternoon and both Claiborne and Wilkerson have been listed as questionable to play. It’s a frequent occurrence for Wilkerson, who has been dealing with shoulder and foot injuries throughout the season. Wilkerson’s been able to play in each game, but the short week may lead to a different outcome.

Claiborne’s injury is a newer one. He hurt his foot against the Falcons last Sunday and is at risk of missing his first game since joining the Jets as a free agent this offseason.

Right tackle Brandon Shell and safety Terrence Brooks are both listed as doubtful while fullback Lawrence Thomas has been ruled out with a concussion.