Morris Claiborne, Muhammad Wilkerson questionable for Thursday night

Posted by Josh Alper on November 1, 2017, 2:25 PM EDT
AP

Neither cornerback Morris Claiborne nor defensive end Muhammad Wilkerson was listed as a participant at any of the three Jets practices this week, but the team isn’t ruling them out of Thursday night’s game against the Bills.

The Jets turned in their injury designations on Wednesday afternoon and both Claiborne and Wilkerson have been listed as questionable to play. It’s a frequent occurrence for Wilkerson, who has been dealing with shoulder and foot injuries throughout the season. Wilkerson’s been able to play in each game, but the short week may lead to a different outcome.

Claiborne’s injury is a newer one. He hurt his foot against the Falcons last Sunday and is at risk of missing his first game since joining the Jets as a free agent this offseason.

Right tackle Brandon Shell and safety Terrence Brooks are both listed as doubtful while fullback Lawrence Thomas has been ruled out with a concussion.

Permalink 1 Comment Feed for comments Back to top

1 responses to “Morris Claiborne, Muhammad Wilkerson questionable for Thursday night

  1. Claiborne played well in his 1-year deal from Dallas in 2015, but yet again failed to stay healthy. It’s his modus operandi. If I remember correctly, he was a 4 year veteran before playing in his first pre-season game. I personally believe the selection related to the Rob Ryan defense at the time. They could have taken Luke Kuechley among others. He’s never lived up to expectations, despite having all the tangible attributes often coveted of a #1 shut-down caliber CB.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!