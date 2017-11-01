Myles Garrett back to practice for Browns following concussion

Getty Images

Defensive end Myles Garrett was back on the practice field Tuesday with the Cleveland Browns after missing last week’s game in London against the Minnesota Vikings due to a concussion.

According to Tom Withers of the Associated Press, Garrett self-reported the symptoms to the Browns’ staff after he began experiencing dizziness and nausea after the team’s game against the Tennessee Titans the week before.

“I had a good headache and I didn’t really feel like eating,” Garrett said. “I felt kind of nauseous and I was really dizzy, but it was really just working into it. I had none of those symptoms during the game. I didn’t feel that way, it was just as the night progressed I kind of started feeling that way.”

The Browns have a bye this week before traveling to face the Detroit Lions on Nov. 12. With Garrett already practicing, he would have been well positioned to play this week had Cleveland had a game. With an extra week to recover, it would seem to be a strong possibility that Garrett will be back on the field for the Browns.

Garrett has played just three games this season for Cleveland, but he’s been impressive when he has played. Garrett has four sacks in three games with 11 total tackles.

Not much is going right for the Browns this season, but it appears they may have found a star pass rusher in the making with the first pick in the draft.