NFLPA files motion to stay Elliott suspension pending appeal

Posted by Mike Florio on November 1, 2017, 5:36 PM EDT
Getty Images

The effort to block Ezekiel Elliott‘s suspension continues, #asexpected.

On Wednesday, the NFL Players Association filed an emergency motion for an injunction pending appeal with the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit. The goal is to get the appeals court to conclude that Elliott should be permitted to play while the appeals court formally considers whether Judge Katherine Polk Failla erroneously failed to grant Elliott an injunction that blocks the suspension pending the outcome of the litigation.

The 14-page document argues that Judge Failla ignored a long line of cases in which courts have allowed athletes to play while litigation regarding a suspension proceeds. That, by far, represents Elliott’s strongest argument. Even if he ultimately loses in court, a victory becomes meaningless if the suspension already has been served before the case ends.

Elliott already has played seven games this year while the litigation has unfolded. If the league eventually wins the case, Elliott will serve his suspension, just like Tom Brady did. So what’s the harm in giving Elliott a full and fair chance to pursue his rights in court before those rights are rendered meaningless by serving the six-game suspension?

The latest motion filed by the NFLPA on Elliott’s behalf does not mention the curious complication arising from the fact that Judge Failla’s husband serves as a partner in the firm that helped negotiate and craft the labor agreement at issue in this case. With judges and lawyers expected to avoid not only impropriety but also the appearance of impropriety, it arguably appears improper and not impartial for the judge to give her husband’s firm’s high-dollar client a victory in a high-stakes case directly involving the high-level work product of her husband’s firm.

Permalink 15 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

15 responses to “NFLPA files motion to stay Elliott suspension pending appeal

  1. “Elliott already has played seven games this year while the litigation has unfolded. If the league eventually wins the case, Elliott will serve his suspension, just like Tom Brady did. So what’s the harm in giving Elliott a full and fair chance to pursue his rights in court before those rights are rendered meaningless by serving the six-game suspension?”

    No need to waste the courts time.

    The Brady case set the precedent that the NFL will ultimately prevail.

    Hence, there is no need to appeal the appeal to the appeal….

  2. The harm is wasted taxpayer money and wasted resources. That’s harmful, very harmful. Misuse and disuse of the legal system is not something to be taken lightly.

  3. Perhaps for simplicity, next the NFLPA could just appeal to a court the validity of the entire CBA they negotiated and signed, including those aspects that benefit the players. Why pick out just the parts you don’t like?

  5. “The latest motion filed by the NFLPA on Elliott’s behalf does not mention the curious complication arising from the fact that Judge Failla’s husband serves as a partner in the firm that helped negotiate and craft the labor agreement at issue in this case”

    2 questions

    1. If this was a legit concern, why wouldn’t Elliotts lawyers bring this up before hand?

    2. The CBA that the law firm helped write was written as an agreement between both the NFL players and the owners, not just the owners.

  6. I admit I might be wrong here but as two private entities suing each other, there are no taxpayer funds being wasted on this. The loser will likely pay the court fees. So if a millionaire wants to sue a billion-dollar corporation, so be it. Also, IF (and I admit that it’s a big IF) he is in fact innocent of all charges, he deserves every right to defend himself however he and his lawyers choose to. In the end he will very likely lose because of the wording in the CBA, but ya never know.

  7. When a real decision be made? I’m sick of all the legal BS. Let’s just have an answer. I wonder how much this is costing the nfl and zeke.

  10. “The latest motion filed by the NFLPA on Elliott’s behalf does not mention the curious complication arising from the fact that Judge Failla’s husband serves as a partner in the firm that helped negotiate and craft the labor agreement at issue in this case.”
    – – –

    I’m guessing they already know this and are saving this for their next appeal.

  12. ericn42000 says:
    November 1, 2017 at 6:31 pm
    Free zeke

    Free Hernandez, free Hardy, free Alfonso Smith, free Rice, etc, etc…no repercussions. You live in a weird world buddy.

  13. This has impropriety written all over it! Not only was Zeke denied a fair hearing, but Goodell totally ignored the recommendation of his league investigator, who was the only one who interviewed the “victim” SIX times. He probably thinks making Zeke a scapegoat for all the screw-ups he has made, will somehow help the league’s reputation! Their reputation is way too far gone now, and it doesn’t appear it is going to get better anytime soon….He has nobody to blame, but himself, and labeling an innocent (by all accounts) player an abuser, will certainly not help his cause!! I hope the owners wake the Hell up…..

  14. At this stage in the process this has very little to do with Elliott. The NFLPA in all likelihood knows this is a losing battle. What is more important from the NFLPA’s point of view if demonstrating to the membership that they will fight to the bitter end for their clients. It is a typical union tactic of lose a battle but try to win the war. This way maybe next time the NFL will hesitate before acting in a similar fashion

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!