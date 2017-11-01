Packers release Ricky Jean Francois

Getty Images

The Packers released defensive tackle Ricky Jean Francois on Wednesday.

Green Bay signed Jean Francois to a one-year, $2 million deal in the offseason. He played six snaps in the season opener against the Seahawks before the Packers cut him.

He returned Sept. 20 and played in five more games. Jean Francois has two tackles in six games this season.

The 49ers made Jean Francois a seventh-round pick in 2009. He played four seasons in San Francisco before leaving for Indianapolis in free agency. He played two seasons with the Colts before going to Washington for two seasons.

Now, Jean Francois, 30, becomes a free agent again, and his release leaves the Packers with an open roster spot.