Panthers bringing back Jerry Richardson’s neighbor

Getty Images

The Panthers said they wanted to add speed to their wide receiver position, but they replaced Kelvin Benjamin with the first guy they could grab.

According to Joe Person of the Charlotte Observer, the Panthers are bringing back Brenton Bersin, who has been cut and re-signed five times in six years.

It would be easy to describe him as their mascot, their version of Ross Ventrone with the Patriots. And that might be true, but Ventrone didn’t grow up cutting Robert Kraft’s grass.

Bersin not only grew up in Panthers owner Jerry Richardson’s South Charlotte neighborhood, he went to Wofford, the alma mater of Richardson as well.

Bersin was in camp with them this offseason, but was released with an injury settlement in September. He has 24 receptions for 287 yards and a touchdown in his career.