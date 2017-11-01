Rashard Robinson trade took Todd Bowles by surprise

Getty Images

Jets coach Todd Bowles held a press conference on Tuesday just before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline and said “not to my knowledge” when asked early on if the Jets would be making any trades.

As it happens, the Jets were finishing up a trade with the 49ers while Bowles was talking and Bowles proved that things were going on in the personnel department without his knowledge. The Jets sent a fifth-round pick to the Niners for cornerback Rashard Robinson and the deal hit the wire in enough time for Bowles to face questions about it.

And ask one of his own. When asked about trading for Robinson, Bowles said, via comments distributed by the team, “did we?” and added “nothing right now” when asked what he knew about Robinson.

One thing he’ll learn is that Robinson will fit right in with his penalty-prone team. The Jets have 63 accepted penalties against them this season, one behind the league leaders on that front, and Robinson has been flagged 10 times. That’s good for second in the league behind Seahawks tackle Germain Ifedi and puts Robinson just ahead of new teammates Morris Claiborne and Buster Skrine in a secondary that seems likely to draw some yellow over the second half of the season.