Broncos will start Brock Osweiler

Getty Images

The Broncos didn’t commit to starting Trevor Siemian at quarterback after Monday night’s loss to the Chiefs or on Tuesday and it looks like Siemian’s time as the team’s starter has come to an end.

According to multiple reports, Broncos coach Vance Joseph informed the team on Wednesday morning that Brock Osweiler will start against the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday. Joseph reportedly had Siemian and Osweiler come to the team’s facility on Tuesday night to break the news to them.

Osweiler spent his first four NFL seasons with the team and started seven games for Denver in 2015 before being replaced by Peyton Manning for the second half of their Week 17 game. The Broncos came back to win the game and Manning remained the starter through their Super Bowl win.

Osweiler left for the Texans as a free agent, had a dismal 2016 season and got traded to the Browns. He returned to the Broncos as a free agent after Paxton Lynch hurt his right shoulder just before the start of the regular season.

Siemian started 14 games during an 8-8 2016 season and opened this year with three good outings as the Broncos went 3-1 before a Week Five bye. Siemian has not been anywhere near as good in the last three games, all of which the Broncos lost, and had a nightmarish outing against the Chiefs to force the Broncos’ hand.