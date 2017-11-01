Report: Packers tried to sign Brian Hoyer

Getty Images

Brian Hoyer is back with the Patriots, but New England isn’t his only option.

The Packers tried to sign Hoyer before he agreed to go to New England, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport’s report calls into question Packers coach Mike McCarthy’s claim that the team was fully committed to Brett Hundley as the starter and Joe Callahan as the backup and didn’t need to bring in a veteran after Aaron Rodgers was hurt. McCarthy got angry when he was asked whether the Packers would consider Colin Kaepernick, and the Packers insisted that McCarthy wasn’t angry to be asked specifically about Kaepernick and would have reacted the same way if asked about any veteran quarterback.

And now we have a report that a veteran quarterback would have become a Packer, if the team had gotten its way. That suggests that the Packers aren’t quite as confident in Hundley as they’re letting on.