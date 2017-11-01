Russell Wilson is the NFC offensive player of the week

Getty Images

Last Sunday’s game between the Texans and Seahawks was as exciting a contest as we’ve seen all season and it featured a thrilling duel between quarterbacks.

Deshaun Watson struck first with a touchdown pass in the first quarter and he’d throw three more before the night was out, but Russell Wilson struck last. Trailing 38-34 with 1:39 seconds left to play, Wilson picked up 48 yards on his first throw and, following a false start, added 19 more on his second to move the Seahawks into the red zone. His next pass found an open Jimmy Graham for an 18-yard touchdown and a 41-38 win.

The throw to Graham was Wilson’s fourth touchdown of the day and it accounted for the last of the 452 passing yards that Wilson put up on Sunday. Wilson also ran for 30 yards on a day when the Seahawks were officially credited with 479 yards of offense.

Wilson was the engine for the entire offense, in other words, and his outing was deemed worthy of selection as the NFC offensive player of the week.