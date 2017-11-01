Seahawks cut Isaiah Battle

Getty Images

The Seahawks waived offensive tackle Isaiah Battle to make room for new left tackle Duane Brown. Battle did not play in his seven games with the team.

Battle entered the league as a fifth-round supplemental pick of the Rams in 2015. Seattle obtained him in a trade with the Chiefs on Sept. 2, giving up a conditional 2018 seventh-round choice.

Cornerback Jeremy Lane will rejoin the team Thursday, coach Pete Carroll said. Lane was part of the Seahawks’ trade with Houston for Brown, but he failed his physical and is returning to Seattle.

“We are lucky we are getting him back,” Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “We are better the way this turned out.”