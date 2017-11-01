Seahawks cut Isaiah Battle

Posted by Charean Williams on November 1, 2017, 6:13 PM EDT
The Seahawks waived offensive tackle Isaiah Battle to make room for new left tackle Duane Brown. Battle did not play in his seven games with the team.

Battle entered the league as a fifth-round supplemental pick of the Rams in 2015. Seattle obtained him in a trade with the Chiefs on Sept. 2, giving up a conditional 2018 seventh-round choice.

Cornerback Jeremy Lane will rejoin the team Thursday, coach Pete Carroll said. Lane was part of the Seahawks’ trade with Houston for Brown, but he failed his physical and is returning to Seattle.

“We are lucky we are getting him back,” Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times. “We are better the way this turned out.”

  2. weetnlow44 says:
    November 1, 2017 at 6:20 pm
    The Texans made out on this deal. A 2nd and a 3rd for a hold-out cancer they wanted to get rid of anyway
    ———/———————————————
    Yeah and all the Seahawks got was a Pro Bowler at their biggest position of need.

  3. I will bet that John Schneider will get a better player with that fifth round pick than the Texans will with the third round pick.

    Getting that 5th while giving up the 3rd is nice when you have a great late-round gm. What round did Richard Sherman get drafted in?

    The only negative is Lanes contract and if any of it is guaranteed next year. They will have to keep trying to deal him.

