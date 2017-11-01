Seahawks hand off running game to Eddie Lacy

Getty Images

The Seahawks’ running game has gone nowhere with the committee approach, so they are giving Eddie Lacy a chance to run with it.

“Going to see a lot of Eddie this week,” coach Pete Carroll said, via Bob Condotta of the Seattle Times.

Seattle ranks 21st in rushing yards per game at 97.6. Rookie Chris Carson had 20 attempts for 93 yards in Week 2, but he went on injured reserve after a Week 4 leg injury.

No other Seahawks running back has had more than 12 carries in a game.

Quarterback Russell Wilson was the team’s leading rusher in Sunday’s victory over the Texans, with four carries for 30 yards. Three running backs combined for 5 yards on 16 carries.

“I don’t feel like we have been in a rhythm,” Carroll said. “I think I’ve held them back a little bit by spreading it around quite a bit and trying to figure that out. So as we zero in the second half [of the season], hopefully we are going to make some headway.”