Terrelle Pryor ready to contribute

Getty Images

Terrelle Pryor‘s demotion didn’t come as a result of his foot injury, but his reduced role allowed his foot injury to heal fully.

The Washington wide receiver said two parts of his right foot were bruised.

“It’s just not fun,” Pryor said, via John Keim of ESPN. “It feels good that I was able to rest it. I’m dealing with that, fighting that and continue to not put wear and tear on it, so at the end of the day it helped me.”

Washington replaced Pryor as the starting X receiver with Josh Doctson. Pryor, who signed a one-year, $6 million deal in free agency, has played only 48 snaps the past two games combined. Only eight came in the first half.

But Pryor expects a bigger role this week with tight end Jordan Reed unlikely to play and wide receiver Jamison Crowder‘s status iffy. Both have hamstring injuries that kept them out of practice Wednesday.

“It’s still a long season,” Pryor said. “If you get opportunities it can still be special and we can still make plays. . . . You guys know how it is. We don’t get a lot of targets around here, but when we do, we have to take advantage of them and maybe they’ll come more. That’s all we can do, take advantage of that.”

Pryor, who made 77 catches for 1,007 yards and four touchdowns in Cleveland last season, has only 18 catches for 223 yards and one touchdown this season.