Texans bring back Kendall Lamm

When the Texans activated tackle Duane Brown ahead of last Sunday’s game against the Seahawks, they cut tackle Kendall Lamm from the 53-man roster.

Brown is now a member of the Seahawks, which left the Texans with a need for some depth at tackle. The Houston Chronicle reports that Lamm will provide it after re-signing with the team. He’ll take the spot of defensive lineman Christian Covington, who was placed on injured reserve.

Lamm started the first game of the season with Brown holding out, but soon found his way to the bench after the Jaguars picked up 10 sacks on the way to a victory in Houston. Chris Clark took over as the starter and is expected back from the calf injury that left him inactive for the Seattle game.

The Texans are expected to sign defensive tackle Angelo Blackson off the Patriots practice squad as well and have an open roster spot after cornerback Jeremy Lane failed his physical with the team.