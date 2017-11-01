Tom Savage tells Deshaun Watson: “I don’t know how you do it”

Getty Images

Tom Savage was, for some reason, the Texans’ starting quarterback in Week One. But he was benched at halftime for Deshaun Watson, and Watson has been the starter ever since — a move that even Savage seems to realize was the right one.

During Watson’s incredible performance in Seattle on Sunday, Savage was in awe as he watched Watson from the sideline. As shown on Inside the NFL, NFL Films caught Savage’s discussion with Watson after Watson did a 360-degree spin and dodged two Seahawks before throwing a touchdown pass, and Savage acknowledged he never would have made that play.

“That’s incredible, man. I don’t know how you do it. I really don’t,” Savage told Watson. “I would’ve pulled every muscle and both of my groins if I tried to do that.”

Watson has been incredible as a rookie, but he might have been better still if he had been working with the first-string offense all through training camp and the preseason, instead of being behind Savage on the depth chart. Even Savage knows he can’t do what Watson does.