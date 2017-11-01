Tom Savage tells Deshaun Watson: “I don’t know how you do it”

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 1, 2017, 9:13 AM EDT
Getty Images

Tom Savage was, for some reason, the Texans’ starting quarterback in Week One. But he was benched at halftime for Deshaun Watson, and Watson has been the starter ever since — a move that even Savage seems to realize was the right one.

During Watson’s incredible performance in Seattle on Sunday, Savage was in awe as he watched Watson from the sideline. As shown on Inside the NFL, NFL Films caught Savage’s discussion with Watson after Watson did a 360-degree spin and dodged two Seahawks before throwing a touchdown pass, and Savage acknowledged he never would have made that play.

“That’s incredible, man. I don’t know how you do it. I really don’t,” Savage told Watson. “I would’ve pulled every muscle and both of my groins if I tried to do that.”

Watson has been incredible as a rookie, but he might have been better still if he had been working with the first-string offense all through training camp and the preseason, instead of being behind Savage on the depth chart. Even Savage knows he can’t do what Watson does.

Permalink 10 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

10 responses to “Tom Savage tells Deshaun Watson: “I don’t know how you do it”

  2. Sounds like Savage is earning his backup salary and position. Props to him for staying in his lane for the good of the team. Hang in there, your time will come again one day.

  3. Watson looks pretty good, but hes top ten in interceptions, sacks, and is bottom ten in completion percentage. Everybody saying “oh hes incredible” pump the breaks.
    Also houston arent making the playoffs with that defense or that coach.
    Jacksonville with that insane pass rush, and that young man Leonard Fournette? Yea thats the team im watching in the Nfl’s lamest division.

  4. Tom Savage is a real man. I mean, I bet much of his life (before the NFL) he was better than everyone else at football. But now, faced with this young man and knowing he will never be that good, instead of being bitter he picks the young man up and lets him know he is something special. Hopefully young Watson pays attention and respects the gifts he has. I hope to see the guy play for a long time–he seems pretty special. And Im not even a Texans fan…

  5. Anybody who watched this kid in college fully expected him to be successful. He stood up to mighty Alabama two years in a row.

  6. Very strong start for Watson’s career. He has the arm strength and smarts to run a very complicated O’Brian offense, this is even more impressive when you think about the qb graveyard that Houston has been in recent years.

  8. Stop me if you’ve heard this before – young mobile QB with a cannon arm enters league and in first season does very well and everyone crowns him the next GOAT already, and then in his 2nd/3rd season, once teams have figured him out, his performances drop off and team struggles to .500.

    Guys like Watson, Wilson, Tebow, Kaep, Brissett, Prescott, Newton, Kizer, Manziel etc, etc, get through college by sheer athleticism rather than smarts, but then hit a wall when opponents adapt and only a few of these QBs can become the stragetist they need to be because it was just never previously their game. Only time will tell if Watson can be a Wilson or just a Prescott.

  9. Props to the Texans for drafting him…they brought him along as they saw fit…of course hind sight is 20/20 but maybe his success is a byproduct of him sitting back and taking it slow

  10. ..but Neil Schwartz doesn’t understand why Savage got benched. Looks like the 31 snaps he did get were 31 too many.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!