Tyrone Crawford nabs NFC special teams player of the week

Getty Images

The Cowboys looked to be on the verge of falling behind by nine points in the first half of last Sunday’s game in Washington when defensive tackle Tyrone Crawford stepped up to make a play.

Crawford blocked Redskins kicker Nick Rose‘s kick and Orlando Scandrick returned it inside Washington’s five-yard-line to set up a short Ezekiel Elliott touchdown run that gave the Cowboys a 14-13 lead.

The Cowboys would lead the rest of the way and Crawford was named the NFC special teams player of the week as a result of his big play.

Crawford would help the Cowboys on defense as well. Crawford forced a fumble that DeMarcus Lawrence recovered on a sack and hit Redskins quarterback Kirk Cousins four times over the course of the win.