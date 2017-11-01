Vance Joseph: It’s Brock Osweiler’s job as long as he “plays well”

Getty Images

Vance Joseph stopped short of naming Brock Osweiler the starter for the rest of the season, but the Broncos coach admits as long as “Brock plays well, he plays next week. It’s very simple.”

The Broncos are focused on this week, with Osweiler starting his first game since throwing three interceptions in the Texans’ 34-16 divisional round playoff loss in New England. Osweiler has a 13-8 record in the regular season, including a 5-2 mark with the Broncos in 2015.

He replaces Trevor Siemian, who has seven turnovers and a 64.1 passer rating the past three games.

“It came down to what’s best for our football team, and quite frankly, what’s best for Trevor’s future,” Joseph said, via Troy Renck of Denver7. “The team was OK with it. They trust obviously Brock. He’s been here before in the same situation. It’s very similar. Here’s why we signed him. We wanted a veteran presence in our quarterback room, a guy who has played in big games, a guy who can lead our offense, if something like this would happen. So far, so good. I’m excited about Brock. He’s excited.”

In the past three weeks, Denver has averaged a league-low 9.7 points per game with a league-high 11 turnovers.

“We can’t see where we are until we stop turning the ball over,” Joseph said. “I am interested to see what happens when we take care of the ball.”

Osweiler was the Broncos’ only option besides Siemian, although they have two other quarterbacks. Paxton Lynch, a first-round choice last season, continues to work his way back from a sprained right shoulder that has kept him out all season. Rookie Chad Kelly remains on the non-football injury list while recovering from wrist and knee surgeries, and Joseph hinted in his press conference that Denver will place Kelly on injured reserve.