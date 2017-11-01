Washington signs Arthur Jones, places Stefan McClure on IR

Getty Images

Washington signed defensive lineman Arthur Jones on Wednesday. They placed safety Stefan McClure on injured reserve in a corresponding move. McClure, who played in seven games with three tackles, has a hamstring injury.

Jones, 31, is in his eighth NFL season out of Syracuse. He has played for the Ravens and the Colts in his career. He last played in 2016 for Indianapolis, starting eight games.

He has played 63 career games, making 173 tackles and 10 sacks.

Jones entered the NFL as a fifth-round pick of the Ravens in 2010.

Washington needs depth at the position. It already placed first-round pick Jonathan Allen on injured reserve, and Matt Ioannidis fractured his hand against the Cowboys on Monday.