Wednesday morning one-liners

The Bills have thrown an NFL-low 196 passes.

The Patriots are the only NFL team averaging more than 300 passing yards per game.

The Dolphins are the only team that hasn’t thrown a pass of at least 40 yards this season.

Jets RB Matt Forte may want the ball more, but he’s averaging half a yard less per carry than teammates Bilal Powell and Elijah McGuire.

The Ravens have thrown a league-low 10 passes of 20 yards or more.

Bengals RB Joe Mixon is leading the team in rushing but averaging just 3.0 yards per carry.

The Browns have thrown 10 more interceptions than touchdown passes. No other team in the NFL has thrown more than one more interception than touchdown passes.

The Steelers have an NFL-high nine plays of over 40 passing yards.

Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins has been the most productive receiver in the NFL this year, according to Football Outsiders.

The Colts have allowed an NFL-high 246 points.

The Jaguars have an NFL-low 115 complete passes.

The Titans have thrown only five touchdown passes, tied for the fewest in the NFL.

The Broncos have the best run defense in the NFL, according to Football Outsiders.

The Chiefs have scored an NFL-high 236 points.

The Raiders have the worst pass defense in the NFL, according to Football Outsiders.

Chargers QB Philip Rivers has been sacked just 11 times this year, putting him on pace for a career-low 22.

The Cowboys have the most efficient rushing offense in the NFL, according to Football Outsiders.

The Eagles have an NFC-high 95.7 percent chance of making the playoffs, according to Football Outsiders.

Giants QB Eli Manning has thrown just five interceptions this season, putting him on pace for a career-low 11.

Washington RB Chris Thompson has been the top receiving back in the NFL this year, according to Football Outsiders.

The Bears have gained a league-low 65 passing first downs.

The Lions have the best special teams in the NFL, according to Football Outsiders.

Packers QB Brett Hundley already has more interceptions than Aaron Rodgers, despite throwing 134 fewer passes.

Vikings QB Case Keenum‘s 88.8 passer rating is his career high.

Falcons WR Julio Jones is on pace to finish this season with fewer catches, yards and touchdowns and a lower yards per catch average than last year.

Panthers RB Jonathan Stewart has been the worst running back in the NFL this year, according to Football Outsiders.

Saints QB Drew Brees has thrown just four interceptions this season, putting him on pace for nine, which would be his fewest in any season as a Saint.

Buccaneers TE O.J. Howard has been the most efficient tight end in the NFL this year, according to Football Outsiders.

The Cardinals have the least efficient rushing offense in the NFL, according to Football Outsiders.

Rams QB Jared Goff‘s passer rating is nearly 30 points higher than last year.

Seahawks QB Russell Wilson is on pace for a career-high 4,590 passing yards.

49ers DB Jaquiski Tartt has played an NFL-high 656 snaps this year.