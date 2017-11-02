49ers place Pierre Garçon on injured reserve

Getty Images

The 49ers aren’t saying when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will get into a game, but he won’t be throwing any passes to Pierre Garçon whenever it happens.

49ers General Manager John Lynch announced that Garçon will be placed on injured reserve during an appearance on KNBR Thursday. Garçon has a neck injury and did not take part in practice on Wednesday before having further tests on the injury.

The move means that Garçon’s first season with the 49ers will end after eight games. Garçon leads the team with 40 catches and 500 yards, but didn’t find his way into the end zone.

The 49ers will move forward with Marquise Goodwin, Aldrick Robinson, Trent Taylor, Kendrick Bourne and Victor Bolden at receiver.