Andy Reid “not sure exactly what’s going on” with Tamba Hali

Getty Images

There were multiple reports on Wednesday morning that linebacker Tamba Hali would practice with the team in a development that would open up a three-week window for Hali to work on the field before the team would have to make a call on adding him to the 53-man roster.

Hali did not practice on Wednesday, however, and remains on the physically unable to perform list he’s been on since the start of training camp. Coach Andy Reid didn’t shed much light on where things stood with Hali when he spoke to the media on Wednesday.

“I’m not sure exactly what’s going on, to be honest with you,” Reid said, via the Kansas City Star. “When I walked out here, he was not practicing. [General Manager] Brett Veach is dealing with all that. I don’t know exactly the situation and what’s going on right now. That’s between Brett, Tamba and his representatives.”

Hali’s knee is cited as the reason why he’s on the PUP list and it would be odd for Veach and Hali’s representatives to be involved unless there is a disagreement about whether Hali’s knee was well enough for him to play football.

Hali lamented the firing of former General Manager John Dorsey in June and lashed out about his lack of playing time in a series of tweets in July, although he said he’s “all in” with the Chiefs a short time later.