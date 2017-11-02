Anthony Castonzo misses second consecutive practice with knee injury

Getty Images

As if the Colts couldn’t have a worse week after placing Andrew Luck on injured reserve, they could play without starting left tackle Anthony Castonzo against Houston. Castonzo missed a second consecutive practice with a knee injury.

“I think you always worry about it when they haven’t practiced,’’ General Manager Chris Ballard said, via Mike Chappell of WTTV. “We’ll have a little more information in a couple of days.’’

Castonzo, a first-round choice in 2011, has started 97 regular-season games, including 66 in a row. He has missed only seven games in seven seasons — four in 2011 with an ankle injury and three in 2015 with a sprained knee ligament.

“It’s really odd not having him out there [at practice],’’ guard Jeremy Vujnovich said.

The Colts have used four different offensive line combinations this season and 42 in 88 games since Luck’s arrival in 2012, according to Chappell. Indianapolis, which has allowed a league-high 33 sacks, don’t have a ready answer if Castonzo is out. It likely means more shuffling.