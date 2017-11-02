Bill Polian faults the Colts for not protecting Andrew Luck

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 2, 2017, 2:37 PM EDT
Former Colts General Manager Bill Polian has taken some shots at his old team in the wake of today’s news that Andrew Luck is done for the season with a lingering shoulder injury.

Polian said today on ESPN that the Colts’ staff has gone about building the team the wrong way, trying to build a running team and a running offensive line when they should have made protecting Luck their primary priority.

“This new staff came in and said, ‘We’re going to be the toughest guys on the block. We’re going to get big road graders, run, stop the run.’ In Indianapolis? With Andrew Luck? In a division where you play 10 games in perfect weather every year? The team you have to beat is Tom Brady and the New England Patriots? And you want to come in and play like you’re playing in the AFC North? That contributed to it because you didn’t have a pass protecting line,” Polian said.

Polian said that when he was building the Colts’ roster, he made sure he had a good pass-blocking offensive line in front of Peyton Manning, and that the new Colts regime failed to follow that lead.

“That wasn’t the case when Andrew first came in there and that contributed to this,” Polian said.

Polian’s comments may be self-serving because he wants to paint himself as better than the people who came into the Colts’ front office after Polian was fired. But that doesn’t mean he’s wrong. The Colts haven’t done a good enough job putting a team around Luck.

11 responses to “Bill Polian faults the Colts for not protecting Andrew Luck

  6. citizenstrange says:
    November 2, 2017 at 2:39 pm
    Polian was so fantastic he managed to coax one Super Bowl win out of maybe the greatest quarterback to ever play the game.

    Clearly, Manning is not in Brady’s league anymore. Go look at Manning’s first 4 or 5 seasons. Not so great until Reggie Wayne came in in 2002.

    LOTS of interceptions and not a 2:1 TD/INT ratio like a good/great QB should have.

  7. This coming from the guy who never replaced Tarik Glenn but built a whole team around the 1 guy he was prtecting? Even defensive personelle/scheme were built around the premise “we’ll always have a lead”. SMH

  10. citizenstrange says:
    November 2, 2017 at 2:39 pm

    Polian was so fantastic he managed to coax one Super Bowl win out of maybe the greatest quarterback to ever play the game.

    I get your point and I agree to some extent that Polian wasn’t that successful, but I beg to differ regarding Peyton Manning being “maybe the greatest quarterback to ever play the game”. He’s not even close.

  11. Finally I can agree with Bill Polian for once in my life. The Colts did the same thing to Luck that the Redskins did to Robert Griffin the 3rd. Played them with little regard to their injuries and may have ruined their careers playing for Shanahan and Pagano who only cared about themselves and put them on the field when they were injured! Sure I might be wrong but it didn’t look that way on the field. Maybe Luck will get lucky and make a complete come back. It’s a shame to ignore when you should be able to determine about a player’s health and whether your playing a guy who is hurt.

