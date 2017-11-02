Bob McNair hasn’t signed off on a Kaepernick workout

Getty Images

With fewer and fewer experienced veteran quarterbacks available, news of the torn ACL suffered by Texan quarterback Deshaun Watson sparked immediate speculation that the team would sign Colin Kaepernick. And so, of course, the Texans promptly signed Matt McGloin.

As to a report (that has since been dubbed a joke . . . good one?) that owner Bob McNair has signed off on a Colin Kaepernick workout, a source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that this isn’t accurate.

Of course, that doesn’t mean the Texans won’t kick the tires on Kaepernick. Obviously, they should. The team’s offense had evolved in recent weeks to match the skills and abilities of Watson, and those skills and abilities have plenty of similarities to Kaepernick’s. And coach Bill O’Brien has the skills and abilities to be creative on the fly in order to help his offensive players score points.

Apart from the football-only reasons that supposedly have kept Kaepernick out of the league, the non-football reasons that kept him out of Baltimore could make him attractive to the Texans. With plenty of resentment still lingering regarding McNair’s “inmates running the prison” remark, what better way to show true contrition and understanding than to embrace the first guy who crawled through a river of sh-t and came out unemployed on the other side?

Of course, McNair probably fears that it would be bad for business to give Kaepernick a job, creating roughly a week apart an incident that alienates those who are sympathetic to player protests and another incident that alienates those who are not. So don’t hold your breath for the Texans to explore Kaepernick.

Actually, maybe you should hold your breath. Or at least hold your nose. Because the ongoing failure to employ Kaepernick continues to potentially plunge the league even deeper in to its own river of sh-t.