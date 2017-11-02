Broncos expect Emmanuel Sanders back this week

Getty Images

Brock Osweiler will get his first start of the season on Sunday, and he’ll have a healthier complement of receivers than Trevor Siemian had before he was benched.

Broncos coach Vance Joseph said today that he expects receiver Emmanuel Sanders to be back on the field Sunday at Philadelphia. Sanders has missed the last two games with an ankle injury.

Despite missing the last two games, Sanders is still second on the team behind Demaryius Thomas 25 catches for 266 yards, and Sanders is tied for the team league with two touchdown catches.

Sanders and Osweiler had a good rapport when they played together in 2015, with Sanders having a career-high 181-yard game in one of the games Osweiler played ahead of the injured Peyton Manning that year.