Browns should have known Hue Jackson and the front office would clash

Posted by Michael David Smith on November 2, 2017, 9:12 AM EDT
The AJ McCarron trade debacle has laid bare the plain fact that Browns coach Hue Jackson and the people who run Cleveland’s front office are not a good fit. But that should have been clear long ago.

In fact, it was clear to many people outside the Browns’ facility. It just wasn’t clear to the Browns.

When Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam fired coach Mike Pettine and General Manager Ray Farmer after the 2015 season, they quickly moved on to make a radical overhaul of their approach to building a team. That overhaul was exemplified by the hiring of Paul DePodesta, a baseball analytics expert who was one of the central figures in Moneyball. The Haslams were clear: They were going to go all-in on the Moneyball approach, to a greater extent than any NFL team had done before.

And then they proceeded to pair the Moneyball front office with Jackson, who doesn’t have an analytics background and doesn’t seem to believe in that approach. Saying they’re not a good fit isn’t 20/20 hindsight; we’ve been saying it since before Jackson ever coached a game in Cleveland, and an April 2016 ESPN the Magazine profile of DePodesta made it clear. That profile portrayed Jackson and his coaching staff as not only uninterested in analytics, but actively hostile toward the analytics people in the front office.

It’s not just Hue Jackson,” an NFL executive quoted in that profile said. “When data overrides gut, the majority of his coaching staff will all be there screaming, ‘What the f— are these computer guys doing? They don’t understand football, they don’t understand the locker room. They’re killing us.'”

If the Browns wanted to rebuild their team using some of the same analytics tools that baseball and basketball teams have successfully used, they should have hired a coach who’s on board with that approach. Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz, for instance, has an economics degree from Georgetown, and has an appreciation for analytics. Would Schwartz have succeeded as the head coach in Cleveland? Who knows? But he at least would have been on the same page as the front office.

Jackson is not on the same page as the front office. The Browns may realize that now, after the current regime has lost 23 of 24 games. It shouldn’t have taken so long.

22 responses to “Browns should have known Hue Jackson and the front office would clash

  2. It’s also obvious that Hue is not a good head coach. Might be a quality OC and QB coach, but he’s not a Head Coach. No shame, it’s common.

    Cleveland…it feels weird saying this, but…call Chip Kelly.

  4. I totally agree with this article. The front office and the coaching staff have to be in complete alignment, especially in terms of a philosophical approach and particularly when you’re dealing with a downtrodden franchise such as the Browns. The team actually has a lot of good players and a real nucleus, along with a lot of good draft picks coming up–but if the front office and the head coach aren’t lined up philosophically, that’s not going to help. Jackson needs to go. He’s not the answer. Find a coach who can get on board or else keep on losing, Cleveland.

  6. Uh, what coach in their right mind would want the Browns job – then or now? Pettine was #5 or 6 on the list because everyone else passed! We all kmow the “analytics” approach was laughable, way more moving parts in football than the pitcher v batter duel from which ALL
    baseball data flows.

  7. jjackwagon says:
    November 2, 2017 at 9:21 am
    __________________________________

    its a movie based on true events that actually happened. however, it worked for just one season, its more of an anomaly than anything else.

  9. Lot of piling on the Browns and disconnects, why hasn’t more been made out of the a JETS head coach being at a presser and a trade going down with him unaware? Just askin…

  11. Boohoo. How many people don’t get along with all their co-workers? For a few million a year, you can learn to suck it up and get along. While Ownership may have set up the team to fail with a bad match between coach and front office, neither party has done their job well either. And this isn’t a shot at the analytics side – this is a shot at their inability to process trades and the like.

  12. Bill Belichick uses analytics. The guy is a walking database. He constantly uses head over heart and every time he does something fans and media all ponder if the guy has finally lost his mind. I could list many examples over the years, be it going for 4th-and-2 in Indy which he actually made but got a bad spot because refs didn’t mark forward progress – or sticking with Brady over Bledsoe in late 2001, or keeping Brady in 2014. Letting Wilfork, Vrabel, Vinatieri and Welker all go just before their careers declined… Just last year letting Martellus Bennett go. With roster limits, in the era of trade rules and salary cap you have to use analytics, both on the field and off.

    I also follow cycling, and it’s been done there too by both Team Sky and the British team, taking them from mid-table to top-runners. The French are pissed and say it just isn’t cycling, it’s a new kind of cheating! But I say, don’t be a sad factory, be a computer factory.

  17. ^p.s. not that Vinatieri’s career declined, but Gostkowski’s stats are, incredibly, slightly better.

  19. I have the feeling that analytics will at best take years to work in football. And it might never gain traction, even if the principles are sound. The sport resists change, and resists anything that doesn’t put things like chemistry and intangibles first. Even if things like chemistry and intangibles are nonsense.

    DePodesta should just give it up and come home to Queens.

  22. Keep Jim Schwartz’s name outta yo mouth MDS . . . he is in the only place and job he belongs, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator. Head coach chatter is “Verbotten”

